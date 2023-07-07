 Skip to main content
Judge denies trial delay for accused killer of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III

LaJeromeny Brown

A judge has denied LaJeromeny Brown's motion to delay his trial in the murder of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III in 2019.

The ruling came at a Friday hearing.

Previously:

New information on efforts by a police officer's accused killer to delay his trial.

A Madison County judge set a hearing date for July 7 on LaJeromeny Brown's motion to continue his trial.

Brown's attorneys asked for the delay just before a hearing earlier this week.

Brown's attorney says recent media attention around the shooting death of another Huntsville police officer is the reason they want a delay.

Brown is currently scheduled for trial in October for the shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III in 2019.

