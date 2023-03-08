Judge denies bond for Dekalb Co. man charged with violent elderly abuse, murder

A DeKalb County man appeared in court Wednesday for his first hearing after being arrested on multiple charges, including domestic violence, elder abuse and one count of murder.
The judge ruled Brent Preston Hunter would be held without bond until he appears before a grand jury.
The order followed statements from investigators, who say a relative's suspicions led to the discovery of a bloody scene at the home of Mitchell and Glenda Hunter on Feb. 26.
According to investigators, blood was found on the walls and floor, and two guns were haphazardly tossed in a bathroom. Police were called for a wellness check by a relative who stopped by the house and, according to investigators, was told by a man inside, "You don't want to come into this house."
When officers went inside, they found 74-year-old Glenda Hunter slumped over the arm of a couch, covered in blood. Her husband, 75-year-old Mitchell Hunter, was unresponsive in a bedroom. Investigators say their son, Brent Hunter, was found sleeping in another room.
Police arrested him for the vicious attack on his parents, which ultimately led to his father's death and a murder charge for Brent Hunter. According to investigators, Mitchell Hunter was pronounced brain dead after being transferred to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Family members decided to take him off life support the next day.
"(Brent Hunter) will be held without bail on those two cases, so that will give a lot of comfort to not only the community but also the family and his mother, who, of course, is one of his victims," said Summer Summerford, district attorney for Dekalb and Cherokee counties.
In the brief moments she could speak, Glenda Hunter told investigators that her son hit her over the head with a revolver. Investigators said Wednesday that she is alive and recovering, but her son has threatened her since his arrest.
"He is a danger to the community, and that's why we've done what we can to protect the community and also protect the victim and the family members," Summerford said.
A relative of Glenda Hunter told WAAY 31 that the recent attack and murder were just the culmination of a long history of Brent Hunter abusing his parents. His record reflects that, with multiple counts of elderly abuse and child abuse going back to 2003.