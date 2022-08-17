Judge criticized by Morgan County DA for lowering bond in child sex assault case

A man has been accused of raping a child in Franklin County after being released from jail in Morgan County just three months earlier. Despite the Morgan County charge being a child sex crime, he was allowed to walk free without paying a single dollar in bond.
Now Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson is questioning why Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell did not hold a hearing before lowering the bond and allowing Raymond McKinney to walk out of the jailhouse.
McKinney was arrested last December after being indicted by a Morgan County grand jury for sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. After months inside Morgan County Jail, his attorney asked for his bond to be lowered.
The DA's office didn't respond to the request, and Howell later granted it. She said the DA's office had nearly a month to file an objection and never did.
Anderson told WAAY 31 that during his tenure with the office, judges routinely hold hearings before making major bond decisions, especially in felony cases.
Howell released McKinney from jail May 20. On Aug. 4, McKinney was arrested again, this time in Franklin County on charges of first-degree rape and incest involving a juvenile.
Howell told WAAY 31 she was required by law to approve the bond reduction because McKinney didn't appear in court within 72 hours of his arrest, a delay she said resulted from her not being notified of the arrest within 72 hours.
"I would particularly think anyone charged with a Class A felony that is a sex offense involving a child should never, ever, under any circumstance whatsoever, be released on their own recognizance before, during and after a hearing," Anderson said Wednesday.
Anderson said he believes Howell has shown a pattern of lowering bonds without notifying his office and not taking responsibility for her actions.
Howell, however, sees it differently.
"I am only as good as the information I have at the time. It is not the job of the court to be a fact-finding body, and it is not my job to be the investigator," she said. "It is my job to review the bond reduction against the things the code of Alabama says I'm supposed to review, and in this case, that is what I did."
McKinney is now in the Franklin County Jail with a new bond set at $90,000. Anderson said if McKinney posts bond there, he would be transferred back to Morgan County Jail and held without bond as he awaits trial in both cases.