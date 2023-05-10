Judge considering whether former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely deserves a new trial

A judge is now considering whether former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely deserves a new trial.
That's after our WAAY 31 I-Team uncovered the former judge presiding the case was not authorized to practice law during the 3 week long trial.
A new retired judge out of Marshall County is now presiding the case. He started Wednesday's hearing by telling the court he was in good standing with the state bar.
He then had a lot of questions for attorneys. The biggest one being—Can a retired judge sit on a case if they didn't pay their dues or have an active license?
While Blakely wasn't inside the courtroom, his attorneys were there to answer those questions.
"This is a clear cut...very black and white case," one of Blakely's attorneys told the judge.
They pointed out to online records that show Judge Pamela Baschab's status with the Alabama State Bar was inactive, and it stated that she was not authorized to practice law during the trial.
However, prosecutors argue that didn't matter because she was appointed to this case by the Alabama Supreme Court, and was still qualified to do the job despite not having paid her dues to the state bar.
"This isn’t someone who came off the street and judged," state prosecutors said.
They also pointed out that the judge's qualifications didn't change the facts of the case or why the jury came back with a guilty verdict.
Prosecutors say this issue should have been brought up during the trial or sentencing, but Blakely's attorneys say they simply didn't know it was an issue until afterwards.
Some attorneys even pointed out how checking a judge's status may now need to be a part of how they practice after this case.
The judge says he is taking all the arguments into consideration and will file a written order with a decision.
If he rules in favor of Blakely, his attorneys told me he may be entitled to a brand new trial. Blakely is currently serving a 3 year sentence at the franklin county jail on theft and ethic charges.