Judge: Casey White ‘won’t be held another hour at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility’

Lauderdale County fugitive Casey White could be extradited back to Alabama on Tuesday, according to information revealed during a court hearing.
The emergency status conference on Casey White’s capital murder trial was scheduled after the escaped inmate was caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana.
When Casey White does return to North Alabama, he may not be staying long.
“White won’t be held another hour at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility,” Judge Ben Graves said during the hearing.
Graves said Casey White will go to the Alabama Department of Corrections. That possibly could be the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. That’s where Casey White was being held before his transfer to Lauderdale County.
Read more about the escape and capture of Casey White HERE