Judge appoints new attorney for Huntsville officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

Huntsville attorney Brian D. Clark is the newest appointee for the defense team of a Huntsville police officer accused of killing a pregnant woman, records show.
Clark was appointed to the case after a previous defense attorney, Richard Jensen, asked to be removed. Jensen's motion to withdraw was filed after a WAAY 31 report that he offered comment on the trial in exchange for coverage of an upcoming film he appears in.
Jensen's motion was granted an hour after it was filed, with Clark's appointment ordered about 45 minutes later, records show.
Clark is now set to represent David McCoy, who was off duty when he allegedly shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, then called dispatch to report the shooting as a suicide. McCoy remains in the Madison County Jail without bond, charged with capital murder.