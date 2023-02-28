Judge allows bond for Hazel Green murder suspect

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Hazel Green can be released on bond after all, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Gavin Victor Boesch, 20, is charged with murder for the death of 55-year-old Anthony Qwin Dudley, who was killed Friday in the 100 block of Sublimity Court.
A Madison County judge initially denied bond for Boesch under Aniah's Law, a relatively new law that expands the list of crimes for which bond can be denied.
On Tuesday, the judge ordered bond to be set at $100,000 on the condition that Boesch be subjected to electronic monitoring if released from the jail. As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, he was no longer listed as an inmate of the Madison County Jail.