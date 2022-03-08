JSU claims spot in 2022 NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are heading to the 2022 NCAA Tournament following their 2022 ASUN Conference championship season.
The Gamecocks (21-10) were crowned regular-season champions with a 13-3 league record, ending Liberty's bid for a four-peat in the conference. Head coach Ray Harper was tabbed the league's ASUN Coach of the Year for his efforts in JSU's first season in the league, while senior Darian Adams was a unanimous First-Team All-ASUN selection.
JSU's ticket to the Big Dance has been officially punched on Tuesday night with Bellarmine's 77-72 win over Jacksonville in the title game of the ASUN tournament. With the NCAA automatic qualifier traditionally going to the conference tournament champion, the ASUN will instead send JSU, the overall top seed and regular-season champion, due to Bellarmine's ineligibility as it continues a four-year transition period from Division II to Division I.
The Gamecocks previously earned the program's first-ever berth into the NCAA Tournament in 2017 winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn. JSU drew a 15-seed that year and met the Louisville Cardinals in Indianapolis, Ind., in Coach Harper's first season.
JSU will learn its upcoming tournament opponent and site destination on Sunday, March 13 when the NCAA Selection Committee announces the field of 68 teams. The 2022 men's basketball tournament field will be announced at 6 p.m. ET/ 5:00 CT on CBS. JSU will hold a Selection Show watch party at Pete Mathews Coliseum during that time. Further details will be released at a later time.