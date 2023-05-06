Josh Pearson returns to host annual football camp

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and current BC Lions wide receiver Josh Pearson was back in Black Bear country Saturday, giving back to the community that helped him become the man he is today with his annual football camp at Austin High School.
Before suffering a knee injury last year, the Austin grad played in two CFL games, hauling in two catches, one for a 66-yard touchdown.
Now, the 25-year-old says he just wants to give back to the community -- supporting kids in the Decatur area -- and showing them they can make it out if they put in the work.
“They got a chance man,” he said. “It’s really about having the chance to get out and there’s not too many experienced people around here, not trying to bad talk anybody but not a lot of people made it out of here and we hardly have anything going around for the youth. So I try to come back and just help out in some way.”
Pearson, who has Super Bowl ring from his time in Tampa Bay, said he’d love to add a Grey Cup to the collection.
“I don’t think too many people have a Super Bowl and a Grey Cup so it’d be great and not doing a project and getting an A like what I did with the Bucs. Actually being a part with the Lions, I think it would be something special.”
We’ll see what the Decatur native can do in his second season north of the border when the Lions kick things off against Calgary on June 8.