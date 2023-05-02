Join WAAY at Toyota Field for Tuesday’s Rocket City Trash Pandas game!

Head out to Toyota Field today for your chance to meet WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, watch the Trash Pandas take on the Smokies, AND win a pair of socks!
First, Taylor will be live with StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, outside the main entrance of Toyota Field doing live weather reports on WAAY 31 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. start time as the Rocket City Trash Pandas take on the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field. The first 1,000 kids 17 and under will score Astronaut Racer Neil socks, courtesy of WAAY!
Can’t make it to the game tonight? Remember that WAAY is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, bringing you all home games LIVE on WAAY 31.6/This TV.
The first 1,000 kids 17 & under tonight will score these Astronaut Racer Neil socks, courtesy of @WAAYTV!— Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 2, 2023
Live locally here in North Alabama? A reminder that you can watch all our home games live on WAAY 31.6 ThisTV! pic.twitter.com/cN24009ofp