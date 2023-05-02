 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Join WAAY at Toyota Field for Tuesday’s Rocket City Trash Pandas game!

  • Updated
  • 0
Rocket City Trash Pandas WAAY socks

The first 1,000 kids 17 and under will score Astronaut Racer Neil socks, courtesy of WAAY!

Head out to Toyota Field today for your chance to meet WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, watch the Trash Pandas take on the Smokies, AND win a pair of socks!

First, Taylor will be live with StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, outside the main entrance of Toyota Field doing live weather reports on WAAY 31 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. start time as the Rocket City Trash Pandas take on the Tennessee Smokies at Toyota Field. The first 1,000 kids 17 and under will score Astronaut Racer Neil socks, courtesy of WAAY!

Can’t make it to the game tonight? Remember that WAAY is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, bringing you all home games LIVE on WAAY 31.6/This TV.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you