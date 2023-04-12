Join VFW Post 2702 for a Day of Service

You're invited to join Gentry-Isom VFW Post 2702 in their VFW Day of Service community beautification project.
On Saturday, May 6, post members will install soil, lay sod, mulch and fertilizer treating shrubs and trees at Blake Brothers Service Corp (2007 N Memorial Pkwy. Suite B).
Work will be done from 8:00 to 11:00, with lunch at the Post afterwards with Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.
America’s veterans continue to serve in their communities after military service.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day of Service events happening around the world during the month of May, emphasize the important role veterans play as community leaders and volunteers and inspire others to serve as well.