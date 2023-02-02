Johnson Joins UAH's 1,000 Point Club as UAH Routs DSU Thursday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised past Delta State by a final score of 77-50 in Thursday's Gulf South Conference matchup at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH improves to 18-6 (13-5 GSC), while DSU slips to 6-16 (5-14 GSC).
Sophomore Chaney Johnson highlighted the start of the contest, as he became the 31st player in program history to eclipse 1,000 points in his career. He now has 1,011 career points after a 14-point performance on Thursday.
UAH's offense featured four players in double-digit scoring in the victory over visiting DSU, as Luke Burnett led the way by going 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in addition to adding two rebounds, three assists and one block.
Matt Thurman and Johnson tied for second on the roster with 14 points apiece, with Dane Harding rounding out the Chargers in double-figures with 13 points of his own. Johnson additionally led the Chargers with six rebounds in the win.
The Chargers excelled from beyond the arc against the Statesmen, as seven different players sunk a three-pointer with the team going 43.2 percent (16-37) overall from three-point land.
Jack Kostel helped generate the Blue & White's offense with a team-high eight assists, which matches his career high set against Barry on March 12 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament last season.
Max Shulman was the Chargers driving force defensively with seven steals, as he also had a strong all-around performance with seven points and five rebounds to his name.
The Chargers return to action on Saturday at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall at 4 p.m. with a matchup against Mississippi College.