Johnson Elementary kindergartners get special visit from WAAY 31

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her Tuesday afternoon in Limestone County at Johnson Elementary, where kindergarteners learned all about lightning, rain, thunder and tornadoes!
With the help of Sally Storm the lightning bolt, these children learned thunderstorms are actually very good for the environment! Strong winds carry pollen and seeds to plants to help them germinate, while heavy downpours nourish the soil and help plants grow.
They also focused on differentiating between showers, which are safe and fun to splash around in, and thunderstorms, which we shouldn't be scared of but do need to take shelter from.
Students asked wonderful questions about gravity, how clouds form and how the earth is always spinning in outer space.
Each student got to visit the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet and learn about the four cameras, weather system and remote broadcast capabilities inside the car. They also left for home with a famous red WAAY 31 backpack, filled with coloring pages, Whataburger coupons and red sunglasses.
Johnson Elementary School also gave Meteorologist Grace some special weather-themed, decorated cookies! Thank you so much for having us, JES!