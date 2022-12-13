Johnson Elementary Kindergarten's special class visit!

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon in Athens at Johnson Elementary today! These JES Kindergarteners learned all about lightning, rain, thunder, and tornadoes.
With the help of Sally Storm the lightning bolt these kiddos learned that thunderstorms are actually very good for the environment! Strong winds carry pollen and seeds to plants to help them germinate, heavy downpours nourish the soil and help plants grow.
They also focused on differentiating between showers, which are safe and fun to splash around in, and thunderstorms which we shouldn't be scared of, but do need to take shelter from.
These students asked wonderful questions about gravity, condensation forming clouds, and how the earth is always spinning in outer space.
Each student got to visit StormTracker 31 and learn about the 4 cameras, weather system, and remote broadcast capabilities inside the car. Each kiddo also left for home with a famous red WAAY 31 backpack filled with coloring pages, Whataburger coupons, and red sunglasses.
Johnson Elementary School also gave Meteorologist Grace some special, weather themed and decorated cookies!! Thank you so much for having us, JES!