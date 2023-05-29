 Skip to main content
Johni Broome will return to Auburn

  Updated
Johni Broome (4) during the Basketball Game between the Auburn Tigers and Winthrop Eagles at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022. Grayson Belanger/Auburn Tigers

 Grayson Belanger

Here’s Johni!

Auburn’s Johni Broome announced Monday that he would be pulling his name out of the 2023 NBA Draft and returning to the Plains.

The Morehead State transfer played 33 games with the Tigers last season, averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds as he earned All-SEC Second Team honors.

"Johni could have stayed in the draft and gone 2nd round, but we have Unfinished business and he wants and will play his way into the first round next season," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl tweeted. "Auburn Family is Celebrating Tonight!" 

Broome helped lead Auburn to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where the Tigers ultimately fell to Houston.

