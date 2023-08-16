John Shulman adds son max to his 2023-2024 coaching staff

The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball head coach John Shulman announced his coaching staff for the 2023-24 campaign, including assistant coaches Ezra Pinzur, Dillon Harding and Max Shulman.
"So excited to have our coaching staff in place," Shulman said. "Moving up Ezra was the right thing and smart thing to do. He is a relentless worker and has made our program better the past two years. He is an incredible team player and has improved our program in so many different ways."
"Dillon and Max have both grown up as a coach's kids and they know how the business works and I'm excited to watch them both grow as young coaches," Shulman continued.
Pinzur rises to the top assistant on coach Shulman's bench as he has been a member of the UAH men's basketball coaching staff for the past two seasons. In his two years, he has helped guide the squad to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances to go along with a GSC Regular Season Championship in 2022-23.
Harding enters his second season as an assistant coach with the Chargers, after appearing in the Blue & White on the court in 27 contests from 2019-22. The Albertville, Alabama, native specializes in guiding the squad's offense, which averaged 76.2 points per game and 11.0 made three-pointers per game.
"Dillon moves up a spot and will continue to help our program on the offensive end and in every facet of the running a program. His transition from player to coach was amazing and was so proud and excited to see his growth as a coach," coach Shulman said.
Max Shulman begins his collegiate coaching career in the 2023-24 campaign, after appearing in 151 career games with the Chargers from 2018-23. Shulman ended his career with the most made three-pointers in program history with 349 over his storied playing career, while helping UAH garner NCAA tournament berths five times.
"Thrilled with adding a familiar face to Charger Nation and our coaching staff, Max Shulman," coach John Shulman said. "Max collected four rings as a player and leaves the program as the leading three-point shooter in UAH history. He was a coach on the court and now it is his time to help lead as a coach and mentor."
UAH men's basketball begins the 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 10-11 in Miami Shores, Florida, with matchups slated against Barry and Nova Southeastern. The Chargers begin their 14-game home slate with the 2023 Bill Penney Crossover Classic on Nov. 17-18, which features four contests overall including games against Lincoln Memorial and Fisk for UAH.