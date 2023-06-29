 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

"Joe's Truck Stop" takes another life over the weekend in Fort Payne

  • 0
Joe's Truck Stop

Joe's Truck Stop at the corner of 5th Street and Highway 35.

 Georgia Clark

A man is dead after his truck hit a homemade truck stop at the corner of 5th Street and Highway 35 in Fort Payne over the weekend.

Locals call the homemade wall "Joe's Truck Stop", and 43-year-old Joshua Buck died on Saturday after his truck slammed into this barricade. The truck stop came to be thanks to a man named Joe Faulkner, who, in the 1950's, got tired of trucks crashing into his yard.

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the state has put in plans to place a truck arrester bed at the bottom of Highway 35 to help truckers who lose their brakes. He says the community has had mixed feelings about this plan.

"Different people in the community have had different feelings about that because of the route that it was going to take and the business and the houses that it was gonna lose, but I really believe that if you know if it can save somebody's life, then you know all and all it's worth it," Baine said.

Another possible solution is an overpass.

"Aderholt's office has put us in for a million-dollar request in his budget to do a feasibility study to straighten out Joe's truck stop and get the overpass," Baine said.

This overpass would stretch over the train tracks and take away that 90-degree turn. Baine says he wishes this problem could be fixed sooner, but they have to land on a decision with the state first but said they are working on it as quickly as possible.

