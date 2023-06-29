"Joe's Truck Stop" takes another life over the weekend in Fort Payne

A man is dead after his truck hit a homemade truck stop at the corner of 5th Street and Highway 35 in Fort Payne over the weekend.
Locals call the homemade wall "Joe's Truck Stop", and 43-year-old Joshua Buck died on Saturday after his truck slammed into this barricade. The truck stop came to be thanks to a man named Joe Faulkner, who, in the 1950's, got tired of trucks crashing into his yard.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the state has put in plans to place a truck arrester bed at the bottom of Highway 35 to help truckers who lose their brakes. He says the community has had mixed feelings about this plan.
"Different people in the community have had different feelings about that because of the route that it was going to take and the business and the houses that it was gonna lose, but I really believe that if you know if it can save somebody's life, then you know all and all it's worth it," Baine said.
Another possible solution is an overpass.
"Aderholt's office has put us in for a million-dollar request in his budget to do a feasibility study to straighten out Joe's truck stop and get the overpass," Baine said.
This overpass would stretch over the train tracks and take away that 90-degree turn. Baine says he wishes this problem could be fixed sooner, but they have to land on a decision with the state first but said they are working on it as quickly as possible.