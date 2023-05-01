Joe Davis Stadium is getting its final touches as the home opener nears

The newly renovated Joe Davis Stadium is preparing for its home opener on May 19 with the Huntsville City Football Club.
Joe Davis Stadium has been a staple in Huntsville since 1985, and longtime local sports columnist Mark McCarter said he is proud the city is keeping the Joe Davis name because, without former Mayor Joe Davis, this stadium may have never existed. The Huntsville Stars baseball team called this stadium home for almost 30 years. And before construction began on the stadium in the mid-80s, the city, and the Huntsville Stars owner could not agree on selling alcohol at baseball games. This put the entire project in jeopardy.
But thanks to Mayor Davis, the city and the owner managed to hash out a deal and created a no-alcohol section in the stands. McCarter said this new team brings so much possibility to Huntsville but also gives people a chance to take value in what came before.
"It's awesome, and I think we can root for this team and still appreciate the history of the team that played here before it," McCarter said.
This project which racked up to $34 million in cost, is not just bringing soccer to Huntsville. From rugby to high school football and field hockey, this multi-purpose stadium is designed to house many sports. And it does not stop at sports; city officials say they plan to host concerts and community events on the turf to make this a community gathering space. City Council President John Meredith said renovating this stadium shows what this city is capable of.
"It's just a wonderful exercise in how the city of Huntsville doesn't throw anything away," Meredith said. "When it has seen its lifespan, we come up with very creative ways to reutilize that space, and I think this is a wonderful opportunity and a model to show what we can do when we all put our thinking caps on how to better grow this city."
This stadium can seat more than 6,000 fans and will have specialty concessions, a beer garden, and thousands of square feet of terrace seating.
The Huntsville City FC's season opener at Joe Davis Stadium is May 19 against Crown Legacy FC and the game starts at 7p.