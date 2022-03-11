Joe Davis stadium in the middle of a Rocket City $28 million extreme makeover

Tons of dirt and the shell of what was Joe Davis stadium is still standing as the City of Huntsville transforms the old home of the Huntsville Stars baseball team into a new, square playing field.
Huntsville approved a $27.7-million contract with Lee Builders to renovate Joe Davis Stadium last year.
The 14-month remodel will deliver a modern sports facility to accommodate high school football, lacrosse, soccer, and city sports clinics and special events. Seating capacity will be reduced from 10,000 to 6,600 to allow for open terraces and better visibility for patrons.
The city has plans to host a minor league soccer team at the new venue.
WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel was invited to tour the construction site with city administrator John Hamilton and update the rest of us on how that project is coming along.
“We are in the first 30 to 45 days of a 14-month project," Hamilton explained Friday.
Originally built in 1985, Joe Davis, or what’s left of the original structure, will be transformed into a brand new stadium for local sports teams and possibly that minor league soccer team to use.
“We are really in the final stages of the deconstruction process before the construction starts in about a month or so," Hamilton said. “The first motivation was looking at how do we accommodate our own children trying to play football because we have five high schools and only one high school football stadium right now."
The dirt work, drainage and and infrastructure portion of the project is well underway. The steel frame remains but that too will look a lot different when the new Joe Davis is finally done. The 14-month remodel is on schedule for completion in time for spring play in 2023.
They played the last Huntsville Stars baseball game at Joe Davis seven years ago, and Joe Davis stadium actually sits on the site of Huntsville's old airport.