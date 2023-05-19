Joe Davis Stadium brings an economic surge beyond John Hunt Park

In 1985, this stadium earned the title of the Crown Jewel of the Southern League. That beauty has been restored plus some in John Hunt Park.
Construction of the original Joe Davis Stadium was expedited. It was built from the ground up in just over 33 weeks and remember it was state-of-the-art for its time.
The city had a little more play this time around. They spent the last 14 months renovating this historic site, and it wasn’t cheap.
In all, it cost the city an estimated $34 million to redo and upgrade this facility.
That money was provided by the city’s capital funds, in their capital plan. While there’s significant changes to the concession and locker room areas and the addition of some new stands, fans will notice the iconic concrete stadium structure stands strong – a nod if you will to it’s previous life.
“We wanted to find a way to save the stadium if we could. There were certainly a number of other proposals that came to us of other uses of that site that would’ve included demolishing the stadium. None of those we really felt like were the right use for that land. It’s part of John Hunt Park, we wanted to keep it as part of the park," explained Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton. "It's a great amenity for our community and for our region [and] when we saw the way professional soccer is growing, the opportunity to go into partnership with the Major League Soccer Team in Nashville, the pieces just fell into place.”
Just like nearly 40 years ago this stadium is state-of-the-art. The stadium isn’t just for soccer. City leaders say it will hold festivals, concerts and football.
There are plans in place for new developments surrounding the stadium, including hotels, restaurants and shopping.
It brings an economic surge to the area, of course boosting overall quality of life.