Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jobless claims fall to lowest level since September

  • Updated
  • 0
Employment job application
Max Pixel/MGN

The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 211,000 for the week ended December 10, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

That's a drop of 20,000 from the previous week's total, which was upwardly revised to 231,000; and the lowest level since September.

Economists were expecting claims to be 230,000.

Continuing claims, which measure the number of people who are collecting benefits on an ongoing basis, were 1.671 million for the week ended December 3, slightly above the previous week's downwardly revised level of 1.67 million, Labor Department data shows.

Weekly jobless claims are volatile — especially around the holidays — and frequently subject to revision.

Still, the level of claims speaks to the tightness of the labor market, said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead US economist for Oxford Economics.

"Initial claims data can be noisy around the holidays, but the low level of initial claims is a reminder that employers are reluctant to let go of workers they've struggled to find," she said in a statement. "A higher level of continued claims, meanwhile, suggests that workers are collecting benefits for longer because finding a new job may be getting more difficult."

As a whole, the claims data paint a picture of a labor market that is still too tight for the Federal Reserve, she added. The Fed has made a series of hefty interest rate hikesincluding a half-point increase on Wednesday — to help quash decades-high inflation.

A tight labor market, however, has been a sticking point. Fed officials have expressed concern about vacancies well outpacing those looking for work, an imbalance that could keep wages and prices elevated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.