Jimmy Spencer wanted to plead guilty and avoid trial but prosecutors wouldn't agree to his deal

Testimony wrapped up for the week Friday in accused triple murderer Jimmy Spencer's trial in Marshall County.
Spencer was out of prison on parole despite a life sentence when the killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee occurred in Guntersville in 2018.
The evidence against Spencer is overwhelming, and police said he confessed to the killings multiple times after he was arrested and read his rights days after the murders were discovered. Spencer's lawyers haven't shown any indication they are going to offer a defense, rather if found guilty by this jury, they appear to be hoping for a life in prison without parole and not a sentence of death.
Sources within law enforcement with direct knowledge of this case told WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel that Spencer told prosecutors he would accept a deal to keep him off death row and avoid this trial all together but only if they would agree to a life in prison without parole and that he served that time in isolation. Prosecutors instead moved forward with seeking a death sentence.
Evidence shows Spencer was spotted driving Martin's stolen car in store surveillance video, and Spencer was quickly picked up by Guntersville Police and according to prosecutors admitted to the killings. Prosecutors told the jury Spencer was motived by money. Spencer was homeless and jobless.
The trial continues Monday morning at 9 a.m. in Marshall County.