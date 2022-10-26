Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial

A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville.
The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their guilty-on-all-counts verdict.
The jury will now be asked what Spencer’s sentence should be. He faces either life in prison without parole or a death sentence.
The penalty phase of this trial begins Friday. Ultimately, Judge Tim Riley will sentence Spencer based on what the jury decides and his own judgement.
Spencer was paroled in 2018 after serving 28 years of two separate life sentences. He came to Marshall County without permission from the halfway house he was at in Birmingham after being paroled that same year.
Prosecutors presented the jury with four days of testimony. They said Spencer met Reliford through a relative of hers, where he did some work at her home and ran errands for her.
Spencer believed she had money and valuables, and he came armed with a stolen hatchet to Reliford’s home to rob her in July 2018. She was legally blind and had cancer at the time.
She let him in the house because she knew him. He demanded money, but she refused. He then hit her on the head at least three times, according to evidence and testimony presented during trial. He emptied her pocketbook, taking about $600.
Spencer told investigators he was worried she wasn’t dead, so he got a knife from her kitchen and cut her throat.
“Everything Jimmy Spencer confessed to was shown in the evidence presented in the case,” Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said. “He takes the money for a week’s rent and then buys beer, cigarettes and 100 dollars' worth of meth.”
When the money ran out, a week or two after the killing, Spencer hatched a plot to target Reliford's neighbor across the street, according to prosecutors.
“He wasn’t sorry, because he had just murdered Reliford a few days before but hatched a devious plot to do the same thing,” Johnson told the jury during his closing statement Wednesday.
Spencer admitted to getting a can of AXE body spray, a hammer and a newspaper from Reliford’s house before he walked across the street and knocked on Martin’s door. His plot to get Martin to open the door was to tell her that he has the mail from Reliford.
When Martin opened the door, Spencer sprayed her in the face and entered the Martin home, armed with a toy BB gun.
“I said to her, 'Who else is here? You better get whoever is here out here, and if you don’t, I’m going to kill you, then find them and kill them,'” Spencer confessed.
Martin called for Colton Lee to come out. Once he did, Spencer emptied her purse, finding only $13 and a bank card inside. Spencer said he bound Martin and Colton’s hands. He looked for other valuables in the house but couldn’t find any.
Spencer admitted to using a dog leash to strangle Martin and again using a knife from the kitchen to cut her neck to make sure she was dead.
When confessing his crime to investigators, Spencer said he began hitting Colton with a hammer in the head because “he could identify me.”
The medical examiner testified the 7-year-old child was struck 16 times.
“He was in a rage,” Johnson told the jury in his closing statement.
Evidence shows Spencer took Martin’s car and immediately went to a gas station to buy two packs of cigarettes. Prosecutors presented the jury video from the store’s surveillance system, showing Spencer inside the store.
Guntersville Police obtained the video after the murders, and an officer recognized Spencer. They tracked him down and arrested him. It was during a series of interviews with investigators that Spencer admitted to the three killings, saying his motive was money and that he didn’t plan to kill his victims.
During closing statements, Johnson showed the jury photos of each victim from before the killings.
“These people all had one thing in common: These were some of the most innocent, vulnerable people in the world you could pick out,” he said.
“Those are the people Jimmy Spencer took advantage of,” Johnson added. “They all had real lives, were real people, until Jimmy Spencer entered the picture.”
During the defense's closing statement, attorneys told the jury to take what they heard of the state’s version and ask themselves if it proves the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Jurors unanimously decided that it did.
Spencer was convicted of the following seven charges:
- Murder of Marie Martin during a first-degree robbery
- Murder of Colton Lee, a victim under 14 years of age
- Murder of two or more persons, Marie Martin and Colton Lee, during one act
- Murder of Martha Reliford during first-degree robbery
- Capital murder of Martha Reliford while under a life sentence
- Capital murder of Marie Martin while under a life sentence
- Capital murder of Colton Lee while under a life sentence