Jimmy Kimmel signs 3-year extension for ABC late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel and Quinta Brunson

QUINTA BRUNSON, JIMMY KIMMEL

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his 20th anniversary as ABC's late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,’” Kimmel quipped in a statement Tuesday.

His show debuted in January 2003, and the new deal means he will remain with it into the 2025-26 season — giving him a generous window to make comedic hay out of politicians, who are favorite monologue targets, and the 2024 presidential election.

