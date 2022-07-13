Jimmy Hodges appointed permanent president of Calhoun Community College

After more than a year as interim president, Jimmy Hodges is officially the permanent president of Calhoun Community College.
The Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees approved Hodges on Wednesday.
“Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties are exploding in economic development, which means the residents and businesses there need to know now more than ever that a dynamic leader like Jimmy is at Calhoun Community College to ensure accessible, affordable and flexible education is right there to meet the needs of the community,” Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said.
The new Calhoun president has 40 years of experience in higher education, drafting and design technology and manufacturing. He has two bachelor's degrees from Athens State University, as well as a master's degree and doctorate of education from the University of Alabama.
Baker said he's excited to see how Hodges will continue to strengthen the college's reputation among area businesses and industry.
As for Hodges, he's looking forward to continuing to make sure Calhoun can meet the needs of its students and community.
“For decades, Calhoun Community College has been at the helm of workforce development in North Alabama, and I consider it a huge blessing to be able to lead such an excellent group of students, faculty and staff in continuing to enhance our current strategies and promote future growth,” said Hodges.
With Hodges' appointment to the role, all community colleges in Alabama have a permanent president for the first time in more than five years.