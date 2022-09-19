Jewish community in Huntsville prepares for high holidays

The Jewish community in Huntsville is getting ready to celebrate the holiest time of the year. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashana, begins Sunday, followed by the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) on October 5th.
The Rabbi at Temple B'nai Sholom in downtown Huntsville said the high holidays are all about bringing the community together. Although the Jewish community in Huntsville is relatively small, he said the synagogue doors are open to everyone.
"We are a really diverse group, it really surprised me when I came here. We have people of color, we have Native Americans, we have the whole spectrum of LGBTQ right now. And this is a very welcoming community, a non-judgmental community," said Rabbi Scott Colbert.
He said they are always looking to add more people to the congregation, and he encourages anyone to stop by the temple and learn more about their services.
"I want to make sure that the Jewish community of Huntsville, which has been around since 1876, continues to be here for the next 100 years," said Rabbi Colbert.
Temple B'nai Sholom was founded in 1876 and is the oldest synagogue in Alabama in continuous use.