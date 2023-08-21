Jersey Mike's Subs set to open new location in Scottsboro

A popular restaurant chain known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs is opening a new location in Scottsboro this week.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open at 24540 John T. Reid Parkway on Wednesday.
According to Jersey Mike’s, franchise owners Chris Daniels and Andy Curde will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday to support Scottsboro High School. Jersey Mike’s says customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $2 contribution to Scottsboro High School in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
In addition to ordering in-store, guests can use Jersey Mike’s website or app to place orders for pickup. Jersey Mike’s says delivery is also available for many areas through the app or other delivery partners.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. You can contact the new Scottsboro location directly at 256-575-4100.
Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,500 locations across the nation and “believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one in the same.” Jersey Mike’s says various locations have raised more than $110 million for local charities.