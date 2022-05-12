Jerry Jeudy, ex-Alabama, current Denver Broncos receiver, arrested in Colorado

Jerry Jeudy, the former Alabama receiver and current Denver Broncos wide receiver, was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.
“Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
Jeudy played with the Crimson Tide for three years, winning a national championship with the team in 2017.
