Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Jergens lotion recalled for possible bacterial infection

Jergens says its moisturizers could contain bacteria that are dangerous for some people.

 From U.S Food and Drug Administration

Some types of Jergens moisturizer have been recalled because of possible bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Jergen's manufacturer, Kao USA, wants customers to check if they have 3-ounce or 10-ounce products of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer, because they could contain pluralibacter gergoviae.

Although the bacterium typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, the FDA noted pluralibacter gergoviae can cause infections in immunocompromised people. Numerous consumer products have been recalled for similar bacterial contaminations.

Kao USA is "urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion" as a precautionary measure.

The affected Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizers were manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021. They've been already removed from the company's warehouses and Kao USA is working with stores to remove them from shelves.

Customers can find out if their moisturizer is affected by looking for the lot codes on the back of the bottles. Each begins with "ZU."

Lot codes for the 3 ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) include: ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881 and ZU722851.

Affected lot codes for the 10 ounce size (UPC 019100109988) include ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

Kao USA said that if a customer has one of those bottles, they should call the company for a free replacement coupon at 1-800-742-8798. A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to return the product.

