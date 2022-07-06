Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opening in Madison

A new spot to get something cool is coming to Madison.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open Aug. 2 at 181 Hughes Road in Madison.
Jeremiah’s was founded in 1996 in Florida. The establishment offers gelati, Italian ice and soft ice cream in dozens of flavors including lemon, pina colada, chocolate, strawberry, cake batter and even horchata.
The Madison location, owned by Todd and Alexis Bentley, will be the first franchise to have a kids play area. They plan to open two more locations in North Alabama, but those spots haven’t been finalized just yet.
The store is currently hiring staff. Anyone interested can find an application form here
Learn more about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice here