...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opening in Madison

  Updated
  • 0
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

A new spot to get something cool is coming to Madison. 

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open Aug. 2 at 181 Hughes Road in Madison. 

Jeremiah’s was founded in 1996 in Florida. The establishment offers gelati, Italian ice and soft ice cream in dozens of flavors including lemon, pina colada, chocolate, strawberry, cake batter and even horchata. 

The Madison location, owned by Todd and Alexis Bentley, will be the first franchise to have a kids play area. They plan to open two more locations in North Alabama, but those spots haven’t been finalized just yet. 

The store is currently hiring staff. Anyone interested can find an application form here 

Learn more about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice here 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

