Jefferson County man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in Alabama ravine

Warrants were issued Friday for the arrest of a delivery driver accused of dumping FedEx packages in a ravine instead of delivering them to their rightful owners.
The Blount County Sheriff announced 22-year-old DeAndre Charleston will be charged with five counts of cargo theft, which is a class D felony.
Charleston was expected to be taken into custody later in the day Friday after he finished his work for another delivery company.
Charleston worked for FedEx when the sheriff said he admitted to dumping packages into a ravine along River Oak Trail in Blount County on five separate occasions.
Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Charleston admitted to the crimes while being questioned on Thursday.
"He was very respective to my investigator. Very remorseful, never denied any of the questions that he was asked, never lied about anything, admitted to everything," said Moon. "I know there's a lot of people out there that want to just throw this guy away, throw away the key and never give him hope of a life, ever. That's not my intentions."
More than 150 packages worth more than $15,000 were able to be recovered while nearly 250 others worth more than $24,000 were unrecognizable or unable to be delivered.