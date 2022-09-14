Jefferson Co. man sentenced to 54 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to more than half a century in federal prison, as well as a lifetime of supervision if he's ever released.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, who represents the U.S. Department of Justice for Alabama's Northern District, said 29-year-old Cristian Tereso Olivera Ramirez pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography in May.
The plea agreement states Ramirez repeatedly abusing two 8-year-old boys and filmed some of the abuse. By the time he was arrested, the abuse had been going for more than a year, and when confronted, Ramirez said the victims had asked for it, according to the plea agreement.
"This defendant's crimes are monstrous," Escalona said. "No punish our justice system can provide is proportionate to the evil perpetrated by the defendant. This sentence rightfully reflects the severity of this case and will remove the defendant from civil society for more than half a century."
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Ramirez to 648 months in prison, or 54 years total. Ramirez will also have to register as a sex offender.
"Those who harm helpless children are the most heinous of criminals," said U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis. "Then, to have the audacity to blame the children for these monstrous acts is despicable."
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force and the Hueytown Police Department.