Jason Isbell goes back to his roots for ShoalsFest

Before the spotlight, his four Grammy Awards and his time with the Drive By Truckers, Jason Isbell's biggest gig of the year came on July Fourth in McFarland Park.
"I played a lot of Spirit of Freedom celebrations when I was a teenager," he recalled with a smile. "We were always one of the afternoon bands, a bunch of young kids playing mostly cover songs up there."
Now, he's the man behind ShoalsFest, the area's' biggest music event of the year. Giving the community something to love.
"I thought it would be a really wonderful thing if we could put together a real festival with real sound in real life in real production and big-time touring acts, and do it in the Shoals where people can come see it in their backyard."
A nod to his roots if you will. Allowing him to give back to the community, the very people who helped shape his career.
"If I just came back to my hometown, played a couple shows and got a check and went back to Nashville that wouldn't be enough for me," he explained. "I need to feel like I left something behind that's at least a little better than what it was when we got there."
The two-day festival is an investment in the local economy and musicians who take the stage.
"I'm very proud of the fact that we can bring an actual music festival to the Shoals area," he said. "The first year we did the show, that was my favorite thing that I did all year.
"It just felt so good to have my family, my friends, and people I've never met who flew in from out of town to come to this place, in this location, because they trusted us to put on a really good show - and we did, we pulled it off, and we did it again the second year, and I'm certain we'll do it again this year."
Isbell knew early on, the stage was his home.
"I was always encouraged as a musician I had a lot of people who are very supportive of what I was doing, so I always expected to make music for the rest of my life. I always knew that would be my job. I never wanted to be an astronaut or a firefighter, I just wanted to play guitar and also write and sing songs."
It's his storytelling ability that sets him apart in such a competitive industry.
"I talk about these places in these things that happened to me here and North Alabama when I was growing up," he said. "Some of that is the type of music I make, because there are a lot of folk influences. In folk songs you talk about specific places, and also the stuff just sings really well.
He adds, with a grin: "A lot of the names of these towns and these people and my accent you can rhyme it with just about anything so I'm fortunate."
His deep connection to his roots, paired with his ability to evoke raw emotions and willingness to be vulnerable on stage is uncanny.
"There are heightened emotions and I have to watch because some of these songs have very specific references to people and events that have happened to me growing up in this area, so I have to watch and not get too emotional when I'm performing at the festival. That's a real risk."
While these are in fact different days, Isbell is a vital part of this new generation of music, keeping the Muscle Shoals magic alive.
"Those recordings still hold up. Aretha and Etta James and Wilson Pickett. Nobody's beaten that, and popular music has not gotten better than that. As many songs as we've recorded and released, as many albums as humanity has made, we've never gotten any better than what was done here in those days."
ShoalsFest 2022 kicks off Saturday in McFarland Park.