Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Brooks, 4 other GOP lawmakers

House investigators said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to Rep. Mo Brooks and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.
The lawmakers were previously invited to appear voluntarily before the Select Committee because they are believed to have information related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Brooks spoke at a pro-Trump rally before the attack, and the committee said it has evidence that Brooks’ staff members met with former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff ahead of Jan. 6.
During those meetings, the committee said, staff “conveyed the view that the Vice President does not have authority to unilaterally refuse to count certified electoral votes.”
In a letter to Brooks, Select Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said he respects Congress’ prerogatives and its members’ privacy, but in light of Brooks’ refusal to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation, a subpoena had to be issued.
In a public statement, Thompson said each of the subpoenas issued were because the lawmakers refused to cooperate voluntarily.
“We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done,” the statement reads in part.
Subpoenas were also issued to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Rep. Scott Perry; Rep. Jim Jordan; and Rep. Andy Biggs. Read the full release here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.