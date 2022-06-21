James Lomax wins Republican nomination for Alabama House of Representatives

James Lomax has won the Republican nomination for District 20 of the Alabama House of Representatives.
Lomax received 63.19% of the vote in Tuesday's primary runoff election, defeating Frances Taylor.
Find more runoff results here.
James Lomax has won the Republican nomination for District 20 of the Alabama House of Representatives.
Lomax received 63.19% of the vote in Tuesday's primary runoff election, defeating Frances Taylor.
Find more runoff results here.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com