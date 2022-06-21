 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Lomax wins Republican nomination for Alabama House of Representatives

  • Updated
  • 0
James Lomax

James Lomax, GOP nominee for Alabama House of Representatives, District 20

James Lomax has won the Republican nomination for District 20 of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Lomax received 63.19% of the vote in Tuesday's primary runoff election, defeating Frances Taylor.

Find more runoff results here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com