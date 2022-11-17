James Clemens students take part in simulation about driving under the influence

Sixty percent of all teen car accident deaths involve alcohol, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, James Clemens High School students put on a drunk-driving simulation. It showed a crash caused by driving under the influence.
"I think it just brings awareness to how it can happen so easily, and seeing these injuries should really stray people away from, 'Oh, am I going to take this next drink,'" said Tara Flynn, a student in the health science class.
Most high school students are aware of what drinking can do, but Flynn said her peers may not always be thinking of what could happen when they take one sip too many.
"I think it's just important that you think before you make certain choices. Your actions always have consequences," said Flynn.
Wrecks involving DUI are more common than not.
"We run these types of calls every day," said Jonathon Chapman, a paramedic with Madison Fire & Rescue.
According to the CDC, young drivers are 17 times more likely to die in a crash when they have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08%, the legal limit for legal drinkers.
"They're able to see the ramifications if they drink and drive or are under the influence of drugs while driving. This just demonstrates to them what could actually happen," said Ashley Steinert, a registered nurse and health science teacher.
The simulation was also a challenge for James Clemens health science students. They learned how to respond to a critical situation in real time.
"We're always going to see these kinds of things, even if it's just driving on (Interstate) 565 one day, and we see a car wreck. We're able to know how to handle those situations and help in any way we can," said Sarah Broyles, a senior.
Chapman said training students at this age will make responding "automatic" when an emergency does strike.