James Clemens student adopted from Russia as baby, eager to serve in U.S. military as adult

Month of the Military Child is a time to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice shown by children in military families.
WAAY 31 is highlighting some of the incredible military kids that make up our North Alabama communities, including Alana Sperling, a senior at James Clemens High School.
Sperling said she's not afraid of being different.
"There’s weird ice cream socials for us at school, and we have to come to new schools and we’re always the odd ones out," she laughs, thinking back on all the moves she made with her family.
"For my family, and I feel like, probably, most military families, you move around every two years. So, in my 12 years of schooling, I've gone to eight different schools and lived in, like, 11 different houses," she said.
That's a lot to ask for children of our service members. What makes special Sperling and other military kids special are their abilities to adapt and overcome adversity.
"I got to go make new friends and have new opportunities, and it always just brings me to a new diverse group of people, and it’s changed the way that I work with people, and it’s helped me to appreciate other people's opinions and work well with others," Sperling said.
Sperling was born in Russia and adopted when she was 6 months old. Her dad has been a huge influence on her life, and she's grateful to be a part of the military community.
"I’m just so thankful to get to live in the U.S and have all the freedoms opportunities I have," she said.
Her admiration for America and her father's military service has led her to the beginnings of a military life of her own.
"I’ve always just had a desire to serve my country and to give back to the country that gave so much to me," she said.
So, she set her sights on West Point.
"I was just like, 'If I want to serve, why don’t I just shoot big and go for the big best military school there is?'"
She also hopes to study medicine.
"I'm in a bio-med class right now at James Clemens, and I really just love the medical field," she said. "It’s so interesting to me."
Sperling will begin her freshman year at the U.S. Military Academy this fall.