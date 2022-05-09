James Clemens' Jack Mitchell shoots 68 to spotlight day one of AHSAA State Championship

HUNTSVILLE – James Clemens High School’s Jack Mitchell and Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton each 4-under 68 Monday to turn in the top two rounds as the 73rd AHSAA State Golf Championships completed day one of the 2022 state tourney at Huntsville’s Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course.
Both golfers qualified as individuals in Class 7A and 1A/2A, respectively.
Haleyville High School, competing in Class 4A, had the top team round (297) Monday to finish the day 9-over par as a team. The Lions hold a commanding 31-stroke lead over Randolph heading into the final round of the 36-hole tourney Tuesday.
The top girls’ individual round was turned in by Molly Davidson of Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A competition. Huntsville’s girls recorded the best team round Monday (229) to take the lead in the 7A race. Pike Road also had a first-day 231 total to lead in Class 5A.
The state concludes Tuesday with golf action teeing off at 8 a.m.
A complete recap of each of the six boys’ divisions and four girls’ divisions are below.
CLASS 7A BOYS
Vestavia Hills got strong rounds of 72 and 73 from Jay Clemmer and Ward Harris, respectively, to take a two-stroke lead over Auburn (302) after round one of the AHSAA State Golf Championships being held at the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course at Huntsville Monday.
The 36-hole state tourney concludes Tuesday.
Conner Jones and Will Stelt had identical rounds of 2-over 74 to pace the Tigers. Enterprise, which got identical rounds of 73 from Jon Ed Steed and Nick Cook, rested 10 shots back at 310. Hoover is 26 strokes back after first-day 326. Jacob Lee was the Bucs’ leader with a 6-over 78.
James Clemens High School’s Jack Mitchell, qualifying for the state tourney as a North sub-state individual, shot a 4-under 68 to hold a four-stroke lead over Clemmer and Chase Kyes of Spain Park, who shot an even-par 72 also playing as an individual.
Play continues Tuesday with the final round of the state tourney set concluding at Hampton Cove.
CLASS 6A BOYS
Mountain Brook High School’s Spartans took a three-stroke lead over St. Paul’s Episcopal after the first round of the AHSAA State Gold Championships thanks to a 13-over 301 team round. The Saints came in at 16-over 304. Spanish Fort shot 318 and Cullman, 319.
St. Paul’s Buddy Fleming rolled in with an even-par 72 to take a one-stroke lead over Mountain Brook’s Thomas Norris (73) in the individual race. Tom Fischer of the Spartans and Cullman’s John Lunsford were four strokes back at 75. Jackson Spybey paced Spanish Fort with a 78. A total of 15 golfers were bunched under 80 after round one.
CLASS 5A BOYS
UMS-Wright High School built a 13-stroke lead over defending Class 5A state champion Guntersville in the Class 5A tournament Monday thanks to the strong play of Will Howard. John Carroll (341) is third and Lawrence County (360) fourth after day 1.
Howard and Guntersville’s John Bruce each shot even-par 72 to tie for the lead in the individual medalist race. Pike Road’s Quincey Leonard was four strokes back with 76. UMS’s Thomas Crane and Ben Brown are tied fourth with Guntersville’s Regan LeFeve after each recorded rounds of 5-over 77 Monday.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Haleyville High School turned in the best boys’ team round of the day in all classes with a 9-over 297 Monday to take a commanding 31-stroke lead into the final round Tuesday in the Class 4A state tourney. Randolph is second with 328, followed by Oneonta (340) and Alabama Christian (347).
The Lions placed three individuals among the top four on the 4A individual leaderboard with Hudson Lawson shooting a 2-under 70 to take the first-day lead. Teammate Jack Temple ranks second with a round of par 72, and Jack Lawson sits in the No. 4 spot individually at 4-over 76. Andrew Hinson of Randolph had the third-best first-day round with a 3-over 75. Oneonta’s top round was carded by Jayse Bryant and Russell Boren, who is tied for ninth after each shot 81 Monday. Alabama Christian’s Andrew Whang recorded a 6-over 78 and ranks fifth overall.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Bayside Academy, which swept the boys’ and girls’ Class 3A state track titles last weekend, turned in a 31-over 319 team total Monday in the 3A boys’ golf competition to lead second-place Opp (342) by 23 strokes heading into Tuesday’s final round at Hampton Cove. Lauderdale County stood in third place with a 346 team total, and Westbrook Christian is fourth at 353.
Luke Ferguson and Cole Komyati each shot 2-over 74 for the Admirals to share the first-day lead in the individual competition. Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter, playing as an individual, was third at 6-over 78.
Landen Rogers’ 81 paced Opp while Peyton Preston shot an 83 to lead Lauderdale County, and Eli Edge came in at 86 to pace Westbrook Christian.
CLASS 1A/2A BOYS
Bayshore Christian golfer Michael Heaton recorded a 4-under 68 Monday to take a 10-stroke lead in the individual competition in Class 1A/2A Monday. Elba High School managed a 336 team total to hold a three-stroke lead over Brantley in the team race.
Jay Wilson led the Tigers with a 7-over 79 and stood in third place in the individual rankings after 18 holes. Collin Sauls carded an 83 and Peyton McCart shot 84. Brantley was 3-shots back at 339, Athens Bible came in at 365 and North Sand Mountain was fourth at 368.
Joe Bush fired an 8-over 80 and Cooper Layton 81 to pace the Bulldogs. Luke Davis led Athens Bible with 6-over 78 and stood in second place behind Heaton. William Maples led North Sand Mountain with a round of 83.
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Molly Davidson of Hewitt-Trussville built a 2-stroke lead in the individual competition with first-round 70. Grissom’s Grace Engel, who had an incredible 8-under 63 in last week’s North Sub-State tourney, finished even par Monday with a 72 to rank second in the individual play. Huntsville’s Ava Schwartz is third after day one after shooting 1-over 73.
CLASS 6A GIRLS
UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown fired a first-day round of 1-under 71 to help the Lady Bulldogs take the team lead in the Class 6A girls’ state tourney Monday. UMS-Wright shot a 239 team total and holds a 2-stroke lead over Hartselle (241) heading into Tuesday’s final round. Spanish Fort (252) and Homewood (253) are 13 and 14 strokes off the pace, respectively.
Hartselle’s Jinger Heath and Jasper’s Alley Beth Waldrop, playing as an independent, came in with rounds of 3-over 75 Monday. Muscle Shoals’ Annalee Regan is currently ranked fourth at 4-over 76, and UMS-Wright’s Tori Waters is fifth at 77.
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS
Beka Yang finished round one with a 2-over and teammate Yvette Gaston had a 3-over 75 to spark Pike Road High School to a team round of 15-over 231 Monday. The Patriots hold a 16-stroke lead over defending state champion White Plains (247) heading into Tuesday’s final round. Alexandria came in at 254 and John Carroll Catholic is fourth at 267.
Yang and Gaston ranked 1-2 in the individual standings with Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest ranked third with a 4-over 75. LAMP’s Evelyn Tankersley is fourth at 79. White Plains’ first-day leader was Abby Gattis, who came in at 81. Kaitlyn Shields paced John Carroll with 8-over 80.
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran and Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble each carded round of 2-over 74 to tie for the individual lead in the Class 1A/3A girls’ tourney competition Monday. Defending state champion Bayside Academy got a strong round from Causey Thompson, who was one stroke behind the leaders at 75.
Mars Hill Bible, thanks to consistent rounds of 84 each by Emma Moore and Maggie Frederick and an 85 by Esther Alexander, took the first-day team lead with a 37-over 253 team score. Trinity Presbyterian, led by Virginia Anne Holmes’ 81, is second after round one at 264, followed by Bayside Academy at 277 and Lindsay Lane at 290.