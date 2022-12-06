 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

James Clemens' Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Gio Lopez

James Clemens' QB Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama. 

James Clemens Jets’ quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his football career in Alabama.

The dual-threat passer signed his letter of intent to play for the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday morning.

“I’m excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said after putting pen to paper.

The Jaguars’ coaching staff was among the things that made Lopez interested in heading to Mobile.

“Last year they went 5-7, but with the coaching staff this year they went 10-2 and I’m just excited to go play for them,” he said. “What really stood out to me was probably just the experience from Coach Applewhite, Coach Wommack. Coach Applewhite playing at Texas, coaching at Texas -- being the coach to top-notch quarterbacks, I just want to be one of them.”

As excited as Lopez is to start his collegiate career, he said he’ll really miss playing with his best friends.

“When you get to college, it’s a business. You know, getting to play with your friends, this is one of the last times you get to do that is high school. Of course I built some brotherships there at South Alabama, but nothing like playing with your best friends here.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

