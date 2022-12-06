James Clemens' Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama

James Clemens Jets’ quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his football career in Alabama.
The dual-threat passer signed his letter of intent to play for the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday morning.
“I’m excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said after putting pen to paper.
The Jaguars’ coaching staff was among the things that made Lopez interested in heading to Mobile.
“Last year they went 5-7, but with the coaching staff this year they went 10-2 and I’m just excited to go play for them,” he said. “What really stood out to me was probably just the experience from Coach Applewhite, Coach Wommack. Coach Applewhite playing at Texas, coaching at Texas -- being the coach to top-notch quarterbacks, I just want to be one of them.”
As excited as Lopez is to start his collegiate career, he said he’ll really miss playing with his best friends.
“When you get to college, it’s a business. You know, getting to play with your friends, this is one of the last times you get to do that is high school. Of course I built some brotherships there at South Alabama, but nothing like playing with your best friends here.”