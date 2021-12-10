James Clemens gets revenge on Sparkman to spotlight Friday night hoops

Friday Night High School Hoops Scoreboard:
James Clemens 54, Sparkman 52
East Limestone 49, Mae Jemison 53
DAR 63, Madison County 61
Clements 34, Lauderdale County 74
Haleyville 65, Huntsville 74
Pisgah 56, North Sand Mountain 69
Crossville 20, Douglas 65
Cherokee 43, Colbert Heights 68
East Lawrence 42, Vinemont 56
Albertville 66, Etowah 53
Randolph 35, Priceville 53
St. Bernard Prep 40, Athens Bible 65
Lexington 70, Shoals Christian 39
Falkville 87, Winston County 76
North Jackson 58, New Hope 62
Lawrence County 47, Decatur 53
Cherokee County 56, Fort Payne 67
Susan Moore 55, Brindlee Mountain 50
Hokes Bluff 59, Geraldine 72
Carbon Hill 28, Red Bay 19
Arab 62, Scottsboro 69
Skyline 69, Woodville 30
Hazel Green 70, Athens 33
Rogers 61, Wilson 48
Mars Hill Bible 75, Sheffield 61
Fyffe 26, Plainview 63
Hartselle 55, Austin 66
Ider 42, Section 74
Danville 61, Phil Campbell 59
Sardis 42, Boaz 70
Whitesburg Christian 42, Tanner 58
JP2 18, Westminster Christian 44
Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Lexington 68, Shoals Christian 51
Fyffe 41, Plainview 74
Hazel Green 68, Athens 28
Skyline 69, Woodville 30
Scottsboro 39, Arab 29
New Hope 63, North Jackson 15
Brewer 36, Guntersville 45
Whitesburg Christian 27, Tanner 63
Falkville 46, Winston County 70
Crossville 17, Douglas 59
Colbert Heights 59, Cherokee 11
Randolph 19, Priceville 66
Danville 35, Phil Campbell 40
Sardis 52, Boaz 56
Hokes Bluff 50, Geraldine 34
Albertville 59, Etowah 24
Kate Duncan DAR 56, Madison County 70
St. Bernard Prep 28, Athens Bible 57
Asbury 50, Sylvania 65
James Clemens 31, Sparkman 71
Carbon Hill 15, Red Bay 43
Muscle Shoals 45, Florence 50
Clements 38, Lauderdale County 64
Hartselle 50, Austin 19
Lawrence County 52, Decatur 50
Ider 58, Section 30
Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 27
Deshler 72, Central 32