James Clemens gets revenge on Sparkman to spotlight Friday night hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
James Clemens Sparkman Basketball

Friday Night High School Hoops Scoreboard:

James Clemens 54, Sparkman 52

East Limestone 49, Mae Jemison 53

DAR 63, Madison County 61

Clements 34, Lauderdale County 74

Haleyville 65, Huntsville 74

Pisgah 56, North Sand Mountain 69

Crossville 20, Douglas 65

Cherokee 43, Colbert Heights 68

East Lawrence 42, Vinemont 56

Albertville 66, Etowah 53

Randolph 35, Priceville 53

St. Bernard Prep 40, Athens Bible 65

Lexington 70, Shoals Christian 39

Falkville 87, Winston County 76

North Jackson 58, New Hope 62

Lawrence County 47, Decatur 53

Cherokee County 56, Fort Payne 67

Susan Moore 55, Brindlee Mountain 50

Hokes Bluff 59, Geraldine 72

Carbon Hill 28, Red Bay 19

Arab 62, Scottsboro 69

Skyline 69, Woodville 30

Hazel Green 70, Athens 33

Rogers 61, Wilson 48

Mars Hill Bible 75, Sheffield 61

Fyffe 26, Plainview 63

Hartselle 55, Austin 66

Ider 42, Section 74

Danville 61, Phil Campbell 59

Sardis 42, Boaz 70

Whitesburg Christian 42, Tanner 58

JP2 18, Westminster Christian 44

Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Lexington 68, Shoals Christian 51

Fyffe 41, Plainview 74

Hazel Green 68, Athens 28

Skyline 69, Woodville 30

Scottsboro 39, Arab 29

New Hope 63, North Jackson 15

Brewer 36, Guntersville 45

Whitesburg Christian 27, Tanner 63

Falkville 46, Winston County 70

Crossville 17, Douglas 59

Colbert Heights 59, Cherokee 11

Randolph 19, Priceville 66

Danville 35, Phil Campbell 40

Sardis 52, Boaz 56

Hokes Bluff 50, Geraldine 34

Albertville 59, Etowah 24

Kate Duncan DAR 56, Madison County 70

St. Bernard Prep 28, Athens Bible 57

Asbury 50, Sylvania 65

James Clemens 31, Sparkman 71

Carbon Hill 15, Red Bay 43

Muscle Shoals 45, Florence 50

Clements 38, Lauderdale County 64

Hartselle 50, Austin 19

Lawrence County 52, Decatur 50

Ider 58, Section 30

Susan Moore 71, Brindlee Mountain 27

Deshler 72, Central 32

