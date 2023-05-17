Ja'Mari Arnold signs to play at North Georgia

Ja'Mari Arnold on Wednesday signed his national letter of intent to play at North Georgia.
Arnold who had his family, friends and teammates in attendance for the big day said that it felt good to finally put pen to paper to make it official.
While Arnold was at Huntsville High School he achieved the following:
Captain of the Huntsville Basketball Team
AHSAA North/South All-Star Game
Memphis Hardwood Classic, Player of the Game
Class 7A Area 7 All-Area Team
Class 7A Area 7 All-Tournament Team
Class 7A NE Regional All-Tournament Team
Class 7A All-State 2nd Team
1236 Career Points
All-Time winningest player in Huntsville History with 70 wins