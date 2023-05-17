 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ja'Mari Arnold signs to play at North Georgia

  • 0
ar

Ja'Mari Arnold on Wednesday signed his national letter of intent to play at North Georgia.

Arnold who had his family, friends and teammates in attendance for the big day said that it felt good to finally put pen to paper to make it official. 

While Arnold was at Huntsville High School he achieved the following:

Captain of the Huntsville Basketball Team

AHSAA North/South All-Star Game

Memphis Hardwood Classic, Player of the Game

Class 7A Area 7 All-Area Team

Class 7A Area 7 All-Tournament Team

Class 7A NE Regional All-Tournament Team

Class 7A All-State 2nd Team

1236 Career Points

All-Time winningest player in Huntsville History with 70 wins

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com