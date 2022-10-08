Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks.
Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense.
Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50.
Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.