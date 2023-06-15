Jail inmates help out at the Colbert County Animal Shelter

More helping hands are on sight volunteering for a Shoals animal shelter.
At the Colbert County Animal Shelter, many projects that have been delayed are being completed with help from a couple Colbert County volunteer jail inmates.
Helping with maintenance, cleaning, feeding and sometimes just connecting with dogs and cats makes a big difference.
Every Wednesday and Friday, Colbert County non-violent offenders are making a difference.
“I want to thank Sheriff Eric Balentine, Chief Smith, Roger Creekmore and the county commission for giving us this help over here. It means the world to me the county has been supportive of this,” said Colbert Animal Services Director Chad Speegle.
Speegle says inmates often have trade skills that help the shelter with maintenance.
After each visit, volunteer inmates are subject to searches for contraband upon returning to county lock-up. There have been no problems with this so far.