Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions for the first time in five years.
They secured the title with a 20-16 victory against rival Tennessee on Saturday night in a win-and-in game that turned on Josh Allen’s 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining.
Rayshawn Jenkins forced Josh Dobbs’ fumble, and Allen scooped up the bouncing ball and ran, untouched, the other way for a lead that held up against the Titans in the regular-season finale for both.
Dobbs fumbled again on the ensuing possession, and the Jaguars started to celebrate their most significant regular-season victory in franchise history.