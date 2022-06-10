Jackson County woman who killed alleged rapist back in prison after parole violations

A Jackson County woman convicted of murdering the man she accused of raping her has now been returned to prison.
Online records show Brittany Joyce Smith is now being held in the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.
A judge ordered her to serve nine months of her previously suspended 18-month sentence after her fourth probation violation in a year. (Read more about all of them here)
The latest involved her admission in April that she used methamphetamine and then tried to falsify her drug test.