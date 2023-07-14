Jackson County woman faces child sex crime charges in 2 counties

A Jackson County woman faces child sex crime charges in a second county.
WAAY 31 uncovered court records showing a Jackson County grand jury indicted Kasie Stone.
The indictment is for four charges of rape, electronic solicitation of a child, willful abuse of a child and traveling to meet a child for sex.
Stone was arrested in Marshall County in March for electronic solicitation, transmitting obscene material and possession of obscene material.
She has since waived that case to a Marshall County grand jury.
Right now, Stone is in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $125,000.
Stone is scheduled to be arraigned August 2.