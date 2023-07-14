 Skip to main content
Jackson County woman faces child sex crime charges in 2 counties

  • Updated
Kasie Stone

A Jackson County woman faces child sex crime charges in a second county.

WAAY 31 uncovered court records showing a Jackson County grand jury indicted Kasie Stone.

The indictment is for four charges of rape, electronic solicitation of a child, willful abuse of a child and traveling to meet a child for sex.

Stone was arrested in Marshall County in March for electronic solicitation, transmitting obscene material and possession of obscene material.

She has since waived that case to a Marshall County grand jury.

Right now, Stone is in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $125,000.

Stone is scheduled to be arraigned August 2.

