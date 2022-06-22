Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes has died

Kevin Dukes, superintendent of the Jackson County School System, has died.
The Jackson County Board of Education made the announcement Wednesday morning on Facebook.
"He was loved and will be missed by many. His passion and leadership will never be forgotten. Please keep the Jackson County School District and the Dukes family in your thoughts and prayers," the post says.
No details have been provided about when Dukes died or what caused his death.
Dukes was first elected as the county's superintendent in 2016. He was re-elected to a second term in 2020.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.