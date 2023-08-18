Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found in bag

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is responding to the discovery of a body in a bag.
The bag was found off County Road 67, according to Sheriff Rocky Harnen.
WAAY has a team headed to the scene to get more information.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
