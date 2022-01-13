 Skip to main content
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in Hollywood armed robbery

Jackson County Sheriff's Office Fuel City armed robbery suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says this man is a suspect in a Jan. 12 Fuel City armed robbery

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a Wednesday morning armed robbery in Hollywood.

An armed robbery was reported at the Fuel City on Highway 72 and County Road 50 in Hollywood between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hollywood and Scottsboro police departments and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded, learning a man with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from an employee.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing a bright blue hoodie with the words "UNDER ARMOR" on the front in yellow letters, sunglasses, a camouflaged mask and gloves.

They said he got into a black Nissan Altima (believed to be between a 2014 and 2017 year model) driven by a female wearing a bright colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-574-2610.

