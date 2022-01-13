Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in Hollywood armed robbery

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a Wednesday morning armed robbery in Hollywood.
An armed robbery was reported at the Fuel City on Highway 72 and County Road 50 in Hollywood between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Hollywood and Scottsboro police departments and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded, learning a man with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from an employee.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing a bright blue hoodie with the words "UNDER ARMOR" on the front in yellow letters, sunglasses, a camouflaged mask and gloves.
They said he got into a black Nissan Altima (believed to be between a 2014 and 2017 year model) driven by a female wearing a bright colored hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-574-2610.