Jackson County sheriff plans to retire in April

Just two months into his fourth term, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips is stepping down.
The sheriff's office confirmed Friday that Phillips plans to retire April 1 due to personal reasons.
The date will mark exactly 41 years after he first joined law enforcement as part of the Scottsboro Police Department.
Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to announce Phillips' replacement next month.
Phillips was first elected Jackson County sheriff in 2010. His current term, for which he was elected last year, began in January.